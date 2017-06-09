Hypertherm Releases New CSR Report

Hypertherm (Hanover, NH), a U.S. based manufacturer of plasma, laser, and waterjet cutting systems and software, recently announced the release of their annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) report. This year’s report shows record results in all areas of CSR measured by the company including community engagement, environmental impact, and associate well-being.

For 2016, nearly 85 percent of the associates volunteered, spending an average of more than 16 hours, or the equivalent of two working days, in the community. Of those, more than 500 of the associates, or approximately 45 percent, served at least 24 hours, the maximum number covered under the company’s paid time off program last year.

In addition to their volunteer program, they provided support to nonprofits through the Hypertherm Owners’ Philanthropic Endeavors (HOPE) Foundation. In all, the organization provided funding to 132 organizations, 25 more than the previous year. Though the foundation continues to support organizations in five focus areas – health and wellness, education, food and shelter, STEM, and the environment – it placed added emphasis on two programs. The first of those programs, SHAPE for STEM, exposed more than 9,800 students to STEM through school tours of the company’s advanced manufacturing facilities, participation in their sponsored robotics teams, and engagement with makerspaces. The second program, launched in response to a substance use disorder crisis impacting states across the country, funded programs in support of drug education, awareness, and sustained recovery.

Last year also saw gains when it comes to environmental goals by their diverting a record amount of waste from landfills. The company credits improved partnerships with their supply chain and its award winning regional recycling center with helping divert more than 2,500 tons of waste. As a result, just 2.5 percent of waste generated by them in 2016 went to a landfill, bringing the company ever closer to its goal of zero landfill waste by 2020. The company reports progress on environmental goals tied to their products. For example, its newest Powermax plasma product, the Powermax45 XP, is 11 percent more efficient than its predecessor and 99.9 percent recyclable.

When it comes to associate well-being, they continue to report workplace injury rates well below the national average. In 2016, they had a safety incidence rate of 1.8 percent compared with an industry average of 4 percent, and announced that 7 of their 8 U.S. manufacturing locations are now OSHA VPP Star worksites. The company also reports lower than expected health plan costs, fewer family medical leave and disability claims, and a 35 percent increase in the number of Associates receiving primary care through one of the on-site primary care clinics. To read the full report please click here .

