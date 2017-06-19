Industrial Carbide Tipped Saw Blades for Cutting Aluminum, Stainless Steel

Ideal for cutting non-ferrous metals, steel and stainless steel, German-manufactured saw blades from KLINGSPOR use large European carbide tips to ensure clean cuts and superior life.

June 19, 2017

Carbide tipped saw blades from KLINGSPOR Abrasives Inc. (Hickory, NC) are 100 percent manufactured in Germany to the highest standards. They are laser cut from virgin German steel and precision flattened, ground, and tensioned for balanced cutting. They offer large European carbide tips to ensure clean cuts and superior life. These industrial blades are computer-controlled and monitored with extremely tight tolerances for incredible performance. Blades are produced to cut all types of materials, including non-ferrous metals, aluminum, steel and stainless steel.

KLINGSPOR Abrasives Inc., PO Box 2367, 2555 Tate Boulevard SE, Hickory, NC 28603-2367, 828-322-3030, www.klingspor.com.

