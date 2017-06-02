Kitamura Partners with CAMplete Solutions

TruePath software now integrates post processing, verification and optimization tools to analyze, modify, optimize and simulate multi-axis tool paths on Kitamura 5-axis machining centers.

Kitamura Machinery of USA, Inc. (Wheeling, IL), a premier manufacturer of precision horizontal, vertical and 5-axis machining centers, announces their partnership with CAMplete Solutions, Inc. (Kitchener, ON) worldwide for TruePath software on Kitamura vertical and horizontal 5-axis machining centers. An integrated suite of post processing, verification and optimization tools dedicated to 5-axis machining centers, the versatile and flexible TruePath software package offers the end user everything needed to analyze, modify, optimize and simulate multi-axis tool paths in an integrated environment.

What is CAMplete TruePath?

Full G-Code verification (real machine motion, not CAM CL Data).

Accurate models provided directly by Kitamura.

Prevents crashes, near-crashes, over-travels and setup errors.

Verify entire setup.

Evaluate multiple machining strategies.

Optimize toolpath to run more efficiently.

Minimize tool lengths and fixture heights.

Optimize approaches/retracts and feedrate.

Direct integration with most CAM software (already established technical partnerships with over 90 percent of the CAM market).

Post Processing

Ready to go “out of the box” for a particular model and options

Factory approved posts developed together with Kitamura

Verification

All machine options are available

True machine motion

Full collision detection, detects collisions early

Optimization

Shorten set-up time

Identify and remove 5-axis errors

“Our line of machining centers is handcrafted in Japan to offer job shops superior accuracy and reliability necessary for machining in today’s competitive market,” said Ted Asano, the director / general sales manager at Kitamura Machinery Co., Ltd. “In working together with CAMplete in the development of the TruePath software, we have made the challenges and complexity of 5-axis machining easier and worry free for our end users.”

www.kitamura-machinery.com, www.camplete.com