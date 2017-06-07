Lincoln Electric Appoints New President of International Welding

Steven B. Hedlund will lead the European and Asia Pacific regions’ day-to-day operations and oversee the implementation of all strategic, operational and commercial initiatives.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Cleveland, OH) recently announced they have promoted Steven B. Hedlund as the executive vice president and the president of the International Welding segment. In this role, he will lead the European (Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia) and Asia Pacific regions’ day-to-day operations and oversee the implementation of all strategic, operational and commercial initiatives. He will continue to serve as a member of the management committee. He succeeds Mathias Hallmann, who has decided to leave the Company to pursue other interests.

Hedlund most recently served as the senior vice president and the president of Global Automation. He joined the Company in 2008 as the vice president of strategy and business development where he led strategic planning and acquisitions. Previously, he was with Fortune Brands, Inc. and at Booz Allen & Hamilton. He earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Dartmouth College.

“I am pleased to announce Steve’s promotion to this role,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, the chairman, president and chief executive officer. “His extensive experience, process-driven approach and achievements in advancing our automation strategy will help drive the International Welding segment’s next phase of growth and development with Air Liquide Welding.”

