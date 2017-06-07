Lincoln Electric Appoints New President of International Welding

Steven B. Hedlund will lead the European and Asia Pacific regions’ day-to-day operations and oversee the implementation of all strategic, operational and commercial initiatives.

June 7, 2017

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Cleveland, OH) recently announced they have promoted Steven B. Hedlund as the executive vice president and the president of the International Welding segment. In this role, he will lead the European (Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia) and Asia Pacific regions’ day-to-day operations and oversee the implementation of all strategic, operational and commercial initiatives. He will continue to serve as a member of the management committee. He succeeds Mathias Hallmann, who has decided to leave the Company to pursue other interests.

Hedlund most recently served as the senior vice president and the president of Global Automation. He joined the Company in 2008 as the vice president of strategy and business development where he led strategic planning and acquisitions. Previously, he was with Fortune Brands, Inc. and at Booz Allen & Hamilton. He earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Dartmouth College.

“I am pleased to announce Steve’s promotion to this role,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, the chairman, president and chief executive officer. “His extensive experience, process-driven approach and achievements in advancing our automation strategy will help drive the International Welding segment’s next phase of growth and development with Air Liquide Welding.”

www.lincolnelectric.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking (Spanish)
June 4 - 7, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
June 6 - 8, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
GF Machining Solutions Open House
June 6 - 7, 2017
GF Machining Solutions – Lincolnshire, IL
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
June 11 - 17, 2017
Alabama Robotics Technology Park – Tanner, AL
ESPRIT Worldwide Conference 2017
June 12 - 16, 2017
Sheraton Universal Hotel – Universal City, CA
See All Events »
Social Media