LTI Hires Director of Quality Assurance

Jonathan Faia now oversees their corporate quality assurance system and directs material testing, non-destructive testing and the calibration lab.

Jonathan Faia has joined Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI; Hatfield, PA) as their director of quality assurance for the material testing, non-destructive testing and calibration lab. As a member of their executive leadership team, he will be responsible for maintaining their corporate quality assurance system and leading the Quality Department. In addition, Faia will oversee preparation of certified test reports, administer the industry specifications program for testing and calibration, and lead all activities related to Continuous Improvement. The former director of quality, Frank Peszka, retired at the end of 2016, but continues to work at the company as a QA consultant two days each week.

Over a 30-year career, Faia had worked his way up from U.S. Marine and aircraft technician to director of quality at a manufacturer of specialized fluoropolymer products for the automotive and aerospace industries. He held his last position for over 15 years before joining Laboratory Testing. Faia holds a BS Degree in Technical Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and is an ASQ Certified Manager of Quality & Organizational Excellence.

www.labtesting.com