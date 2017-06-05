LVD Strippit Mexico Names New Sales Engineers

Belisario Antillón and Sandra Torres now provide sales and technical support to their growing base of customers throughout Mexico.

LVD Strippit Inc. (Akron, NY) has announced the appointments of Belisario Antillón and Sandra Torres as sales engineers to their new office in Querétaro, Mexico. The recently-opened facility offers sales and technical support for a complete range of laser cutting, punching, bending and software products.

Antillón is responsible for company sales in Northern Mexico. He has 18 years’ experience in the machine tool industry and has served in sales management positions for leading sheet metal equipment manufacturers. For the past eight years, he was the owner/general manager of a firm that sold plasma and laser cutting machinery. An industrial and systems engineer, he is a graduate of Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Mont.

Torres serves as a sales engineer for Mexico City, Central, and South Mexico. She has 14 years of industrial sales experience, most recently as a sales representative for CNC punch press and press brake tooling. She’s also served as an owner/general manager of a plastic injection molding facility and has production and management experience. Torres holds a degree in Electro Mechanical Engineering from ITESM-CCM and an MBA from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México.

Together, they will provide sales support to the company’s growing base of customers throughout Mexico.

www.lvdgroup.com