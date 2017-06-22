Manufacturers Capital Adds Regional Sales Manager

Janna North will provide financial services to the machine tool and metal fabrication sectors in the Western states of the U.S.

Manufacturers Capital (New Smyrna Beach, FL), a division of Commercial Credit Group Inc. (Charlotte, NC), and financial services provider to the machine tool and metal fabrication industry, is pleased to announce the hiring of Janna North as their regional sales manager to cover the Western region of the United States. Having worked in the machine tool industry for over ten years, North is familiar with the end-use and vendor customers in the region and has a broad understanding of the equipment used by metalworkers and fabricators.

“We are very excited to have Janna’s expertise and skill. She is familiar with new and used machine tool and manufacturing equipment and has a proven track record of building strong customer relationships” notes David Goose, the senior vice president of the company. “Our ability to provide financing solutions to our customers is rooted in our knowledge of the equipment they use, and Janna’s broad experience in the manufacturing industry will help us provide even better service than before.”

Manufacturers Capital provides commercial loans, leases and refinancing for machine tool and fabrication equipment, as well as debt consolidation and cash-out loans to manufacturing companies located throughout the United States. Their team uses their knowledge of the machine tool market to develop close relationships with equipment vendors and manufacturing companies in order to deliver custom-tailored finance solutions. North will be based in Southern California, working closely with manufacturers and equipment vendors, and will report to Goose.

www.mfrscapital.com