Miller Electric and Hobart Brothers Earn Stringent Quality Certification

Both companies are registered to ISO 9001:2015 for sharing organizational knowledge, risk assessment, top management leadership and improvements.

Miller Electric Mfg. Co. (Appleton, WI) and Hobart Brothers Company (Troy, OH), both subsidiaries of Illinois Tool Works (ITW; Glenview, IL), have recently earned upgrades in their quality certification. The quality management systems (QMS) of both companies have been registered to Quality System Standard ISO 9001:2015, a process approach certification that emphasizes sharing organizational knowledge, risk assessment, top management leadership and improvements. They are among the few organizations in their industry that have globally transitioned and upgraded to this new standard, which was developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), an independent, international agency with a membership composed of 165 national standards bodies.

“This achievement demonstrates that, as an organization, we met and fulfill these process requirements and continue to make quality a priority. This can be seen through our employees who take time to focus on how they can improve products and processes for our end users,” said Deb Arfstrom, the quality systems manager for Miller. “Their ideas, efforts and dedication are what make our quality system effective — and one that continues to be recognized as being ‘best in class.’ It takes hard work and dedication to embrace and achieve certification, and the results add value to the organization and ensure customer satisfaction.”

In 1993, Miller became the first manufacturer of welding and cutting equipment to be registered to the ISO-9001 standards that help ensure that users are receiving products and services that are consistently high quality, safe and reliable. ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system that demonstrates an organization’s ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, and aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system. “Miller and Hobart continue to recognize that customer satisfaction is foremost,” added Arfstrom. “Our dedicated loyalty to continuously improve products ensures satisfied customers, on-time delivery and quality products.”

millerwelds.com, hobartbrothers.com