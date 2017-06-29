Advertisement

Milwaukee Tool Expands Warnings & Instructions for M18 HIGH DEMAND 9.0 Battery Pack

These expanded product warnings address situations that could lead to a battery pack failure and/or other safety hazards.

June 29, 2017

In consultation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC; Bethesda, MD), Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (Brookfield, WI), is voluntarily expanding the warnings and instructions of their M18™ HIGH DEMAND™ 9.0 battery pack (Model no. 48-11-1890). The expanded product warnings address situations that could lead to a battery pack failure and/or other safety hazards. This safety notice does not require users to return these battery packs.

Should highly conductive or corrosive fluids get inside this battery pack in sufficient quantities, it can cause battery pack failure. Failure can include short-circuit which, in the extreme situation, can result in smoking or fire, even when not in use. Examples of highly conductive or corrosive fluids include seawater, certain industrial chemicals and bleach or bleach-containing products.

Because Milwaukee Tool is committed to continuously improving safety, quality and customer satisfaction for the professional trades, they are proactively taking immediate action, issuing expanded warnings and instructions for this battery pack. They urge their customers to download, read and understand the expanded warnings and instructions in their entirety at milwaukeetool.com/safetynotices, where they will also find frequently asked questions and answers.

Any customers who believe highly conductive or corrosive fluids have entered their M18 HIGH DEMAND 9.0 battery pack should immediately contact the company at 844-577-5515 (7:00 am to 10:00 pm EST, Sunday through Saturday).

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, 13135 West Lisbon Road, Brookfield, WI 53005-2550, 800-729-3878, Fax: 800-638-9582, www.milwaukeetool.com.

