Mitutoyo America Opens New Solution Center

The Novi M 3 Solution Center showcases flexible automated measurement cell technology, technical training and applications support services.

Mitutoyo America Corporation announces the grand opening of their newest M3 Solution Center in Novi, MI. This new 8,455 sq ft facility is conveniently located for customers to schedule appointments for product demonstrations, assistance with application challenges and metrology solutions, as well as product and educational training seminars. This new site is located at 46850 Magellan Drive, Suite 100, Novi, MI 48377.

The Novi M3 Solution Center showcases automated measurement cell technology. Configured with a MACH Ko-ga-me coordinate measuring machine and a Quick Vision Active CNC vision measuring system equipped with a touch probe, the flexible cell displays the capabilities of automated inspection equipment and the services offered by the sales solutions team. The parts are fed by a robot and held with modular ECO-FIX fixture systems.

“Our goal is to provide timely metrology solutions to our users in a region that is the center of the automotive industry, as well as the other industries we serve including medical, appliance and agricultural,” says Terry Davis, the regional sales manager. “The benefit of moving into a new, conveniently located facility like this is the accessibility of experienced metrology specialists and state-of-the art equipment, software and automated solutions to our customers.”

An open house will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2017, from 8 am – 4 pm. The festivities will include presentations, demonstrations, facility tours and refreshments. If interested in attending this event, please RSVP to karen.sumner@mitutoyo.com.

www.mitutoyo.com