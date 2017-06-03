Multi-Touch Operator Panels for Mid-Range and High-End CNC Machining Applications

Next generation Sinumerik blackline panels for the Sinumerik 840D sl control system from Siemens can be used as an operating and programming station for job shop production, aerospace composite machining, power generation, medical part manufacturing, tool- and mold-making and rotary indexing machines.

Siemens Industry, Inc. (Elk Grove Village, IL) offers Sinumerik 15 in and 19 in blackline panels for their Sinumerik 840D sl control system. These are a new generation of operator panels that provide users with new options for machine tool operation. The 15 in blackline panel features an alphanumerical keypad on the right that can be operated via touch control, while the 19 in display can show all the entries made in widescreen format. This means the 15 in display is not restricted by the super-imposed keypad during data entry, which ensures clear and efficient operation. Touch technology enables rapid interaction with the graphical user interface — even when the machine operator is wearing gloves.

Both Sinumerik blackline panels have an integrated glass panel on the front side and are designed with IP66 (15 in) and IP65 (19 in) degrees of protection. They are resistant to liquids and dust and can be operated even under harsh industrial conditions. An integrated key-lock helps safeguard against operating errors. The operator panel can provide a basic machine display, with three or four channels showing up to 13 axes. Sinumerik blackline panels also feature durable LED background lighting, providing 40 percent energy-savings compared to conventional neon lamps.

In combination with the Sinumerik 840D sl CNC, for use in mid-range and high-end milling, turning, grinding and laser cutting machines, these blackline panels can be used as an operating and programming station for not only job shop production, but also aerospace composite machining, power generation and medical part manufacturing, in addition to tool- and mold-making and rotary indexing machines.

Siemens Industry, Inc., Motion Control Business – Machine Tools, 390 Kent Avenue, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, 847-640-1595, Fax: 847-437-0784, www.usa.siemens.com/cnc.