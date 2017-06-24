New Purchasing Channel for Surplus Equipment

The OWN IT NOW channel from EquipNet provides a new resource for shops needing MRO assistance and more.

One of the world’s most comprehensive surplus asset management companies, EquipNet, Inc. (Canton, MA), has launched a revolutionary new sales channel, OWN IT NOW. The platform currently features hundreds of assets valued at $4 million that will be available through the coming months. Inventory includes a wide range of equipment, such as MRO, lab and analytical instrumentation, processing and packaging equipment, and more.

This new channel takes away the hassle of back-and-forth negotiations and allows prospective buyers to purchase items with the simple click of a button. The listings in the channel have starting prices and decreasing time intervals which are tied to price drops. As the clock ticks down, so does the price. “This introduces a revolutionary sales channel that shakes up the format of a traditional Dutch auction with an innovative twist that allows buyers to instantly win equipment, while prices drop and the clock ticks down,” said Tom Noonan, the managing director of EquipNet.

This innovative sales channel brings new value to the second-hand equipment industry and provides companies with a new way to purchase pre-owned equipment and differs in comparison to other platforms offered by the company, such as SmartAuctions™, Live/Webcast auctions and MarketPlace™, as users will not be competing to outbid each other. Instead, they are competing against the clock and other prospective buyers. With OWN IT NOW, users can buy items at the current price or wait for the amount to drop at the risk of losing the item to a competitor. EquipNet allows users to set proxy amount on all listings so that the system will “own it now” on his or her behalf once the pricing gets down to the given entered proxy amount.

EquipNet, Inc., 5 Dan Road, Canton, MA 02021, 781-821-3482, Fax: 617-671-1269, ownitnow@equipnet.com, sales@equipnet.com, www.equipnet.com.