New STEM Training for High Schools

Immerse2Learn and NIMS combine new simulation-based online learning, multimedia software and industry-recognized credentials to prepare students for high-tech metalworking jobs.

Immersive Engineering, Inc. (Immerse2Learn; West Bloomfield, MI) and the National Institute for Metalworking Skills, Inc. (NIMS; Fairfax, VA), the manufacturing industry’s developer of skills standards and credentials, are introducing a new manufacturing, engineering and technology training system that combines simulation‐based online learning, multimedia software and industry‐recognized credentials. With support from the Gene Haas Foundation (Oxnard, CA), this STEM Learning Innovation Package will be discounted to schools in an effort to expand access to high quality training tools that prepare students for in‐demand high tech jobs.

The STEM Learning Innovation Package provides schools with a singular learning platform that contains a rich portfolio of learning resources offered by some of the market leaders in manufacturing education and training, including systems from Autodesk, Inc. (San Rafael, CA), CNC Software, Inc. (Mastercam; Tolland, CT) and Verisurf Software, Inc. (Anaheim, CA). Schools that purchase the package will also receive a credit for their students to earn NIMS credentials in CNC machining. The full package includes:

LearnCNC for Haas Mill and Lathe

NIMS $1500 Credential Credits

LearnCAD for Solidworks Instructor Edition

LearnCAM for Autodesk Fusion Course Plugin

LearnCAM for Mastercam Instructor Edition

LearnInspection for Verisurf

“To be successful in high-tech manufacturing careers, students need exposure to the latest and most innovative technology and equipment,” said Montez King, the interim executive director of NIMS. “This learning system gives students the hands‐on, real world experiences they need to excel, along with the industry‐recognized credentials that prove their skills and abilities to manufacturing employers.”

“This platform gives students unlimited access to train and rehearse in a virtual environment that increases their confidence and proficiency prior to performing actual procedures and operating actual equipment,” noted Chris Bien, the president of Immerse2Learn. “If students are more competent when they enter the workforce, they are more likely to succeed and advance in their career.”

“This powerful package offers a critical pathway for entry level and incumbent persons to increase their skill sets,” stated Ray Elledge, the education program manager for Verisurf 3D. “From maker spaces to manufacturing programs, these learning tools address the increasing demand our future workforce needs for leveraging the digital thread, computer‐aided advanced manufacturing.” Matt Pierce, the senior manager of the Americas for Autodesk Education Experiences, added, “This innovative training solution further supports our commitment to national skills standards and preparing students for high demand technical careers.”

“This system is perfect for getting our students what they need to progress through their learning path in manufacturing,” said Keith Butzgy, the corporate training manager at Mastercam. “The ‘toolbox’ of learning content available to the students will push the envelope of what is currently available and teach them the critical skills they need to excel in manufacturing.”

This training system is ideal for all high schools, colleges and training centers that wish to develop new or support existing programs that teach applied learning in the fields of manufacturing, engineering and automation, including CAD/CAM/CNC and inspection.

web.immerse2learn.com, www.nims-skills.org