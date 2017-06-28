Advertisement

Niagara Gear Adds In-House Machining Capabilities

They have Installed a machining cell consisting of two turning centers, a vertical machining center, and marking capabilities.

June 28, 2017

Niagara Gear, a division of Gear Motions, Inc. (Buffalo, NY), recently completed the installation of their first machining cell.  The in-house machining capabilities were added to reduce lead-time and provide more flexibility and control to meet customer delivery requirements. The machining cell consists of two turning centers, a vertical machining center, and marking capabilities. Products will be produced for the Niagara Gear division, as well as their other divisions.

“Having this new capability has allowed us to control lead times for gear blanks on new or existing projects with extremely tight delivery schedules. It was this capacity that allowed us to help a new customer in the flexographic printing industry by providing complete hardened and precision ground gears with a lead time of less than three weeks,” stated Paul Andruszko, the vice president of the Buffalo operations. “Before we made the investment, outsourcing the turning would have resulted in a lead time closer to 7-8 weeks, unless other customer commitments were pushed out. With our new in-house capabilities, we were able to meet the extremely tight delivery required to help make the project successful.”

www.gearmotions.com

 

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Mitutoyo America Novi Solution Center Grand Opening
June 29, 2017
M3 Solution Center – Novi, MI
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
July 16 - 22, 2017
Lincoln Electric Company – Lithia Spring, GA
2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference
July 17 - 21, 2017
Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center – Snowbird, UT
Seventh WZL Gear Conference
July 18 - 19, 2017
Sheraton Inn – Ann Arbor, MI
Heller Tech Days 2017
July 26 - 27, 2017
Heller Machine Tools – Troy, MI
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement