Niagara Gear Adds In-House Machining Capabilities

They have Installed a machining cell consisting of two turning centers, a vertical machining center, and marking capabilities.

Niagara Gear, a division of Gear Motions, Inc. (Buffalo, NY), recently completed the installation of their first machining cell. The in-house machining capabilities were added to reduce lead-time and provide more flexibility and control to meet customer delivery requirements. The machining cell consists of two turning centers, a vertical machining center, and marking capabilities. Products will be produced for the Niagara Gear division, as well as their other divisions.

“Having this new capability has allowed us to control lead times for gear blanks on new or existing projects with extremely tight delivery schedules. It was this capacity that allowed us to help a new customer in the flexographic printing industry by providing complete hardened and precision ground gears with a lead time of less than three weeks,” stated Paul Andruszko, the vice president of the Buffalo operations. “Before we made the investment, outsourcing the turning would have resulted in a lead time closer to 7-8 weeks, unless other customer commitments were pushed out. With our new in-house capabilities, we were able to meet the extremely tight delivery required to help make the project successful.”

www.gearmotions.com