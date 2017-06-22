NIMS Forms Advisory Council

Their new council will support the development of standards and credentials in advanced manufacturing.

The National Institute for Metalworking Skills, Inc. (NIMS; Fairfax, VA), the manufacturing industry’s developer of skills standards and credentials, is delighted to announce the formation of their new Advisory Council that includes subject matter experts from the manufacturing industry and top educational institutions across the nation. “This council, working closely with our staff, will help us bring high quality products to market faster to ensure better alignment between training programs and the skills most demanded within advanced manufacturing,” said Montez King, the interim executive director of NIMS.

The Advisory Council recently held their kickoff meeting at NIMS headquarters located in Fairfax. The meeting included the appointment of:

Jack Krikorian, director of curriculum and instruction, lead CNC instructor, Technology Manufacturing Association (TMA), as Advisory Council chair. “I am excited about the opportunity to serve as chairman of this council and to be able to have more of an impact on the next generation of manufacturing leaders in the United States,” said Krikorian. “I am committed to ensuring NIMS will continue to offer the highest quality in standards and credentialing.”

Joan Cook, executive director, RICOWI, Inc,. as Advisory Council vice chair. “It’s wonderful to see so many industry leaders volunteer to assist us in this formal review system of continuous improvement to these standards and processes. This system will allow the standards to keep current with the rapid changes occurring within the industry, as well as provide verified quality workers to these companies” added Cook.

Iven May, manufacturing industry manager, Autodesk education at Autodesk, as chair of the Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Credential Subcommittee.

Jim Steele, vice president, curriculum development at Amatrol, as chair of the Industrial Technology Maintenance Subcommittee.

In addition to supporting the development of new standards and credentials, the council will also provide technical expertise for training, including instructor workshops. To see the full list of council members, please click here .

www.nims-skills.org