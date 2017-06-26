Oerlikon and GE Enter Additive Manufacturing Collaboration

GE will provide additive machines and services to Oerlikon, which becomes a preferred AM component manufacturer and materials supplier to GE Additive and their affiliated companies.

Additive manufacturing (more often called 3D printing) involves transforming digital designs from computer-aided design (CAD) software and building them using an additive machine, layer by layer, with metal powder. Additive components are typically lighter, more durable and more efficient than traditional cast and forged parts because they can be made as one piece, requiring fewer welds and joints and less assembly. Because additive parts are essentially “grown” from the ground up, they generate far less waste material. Freed of traditional manufacturing restrictions, additive manufacturing dramatically expands the design possibilities for engineers.

Oerlikon Group (Pfäffikon, Switzerland) announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GE Additive (Cincinnati, OH) to collaborate on accelerating the industrialization of additive manufacturing (AM). The five-year agreement specifies the provision of additive machines and services by GE to Oerlikon, and Oerlikon becoming a preferred AM component manufacturer and materials supplier to GE Additive and their affiliated companies. Further, they will collaborate on research and development in additive machines and materials over the period of the agreement. The MoU, announced at the International Paris Air Show, includes GE Additive affiliated companies Concept Laser GmbH (Lichtenfels, Germany) and Arcam AB (Mölndal, Sweden).

“Developing innovative technology is key to our growth strategy and a distinct advantage we bring to customers,” said Dr. Roland Fischer, the chief executive officer of the Oerlikon Group. “Partnering with GE Additive, Concept Laser and Arcam AB on innovative AM materials and machines will strengthen both companies’ positions in additive manufacturing, and allows us to meet the growing demand for additive components, materials and services in many industries.”

“Both companies understand the transformative power of additive manufacturing,” added Mohammad Ehteshami, the vice president and general manager of GE Additive. “As the adoption rate of AM grows rapidly, it is through strategic partnerships that we can push forward the uptake of AM in industries, and we’re proud to partner with them.” Key terms of the MoU include:

GE Additive and its affiliated companies will be preferred suppliers of AM machines to Oerlikon.

Oerlikon will become a GE Additive preferred component manufacturer and materials supplier to them and their affiliated companies.

They will collaborate on machine and materials R&D.

For many years, GE has been a leading end user and innovator in the additive manufacturing space. In addition to their $1.4 billion investment in Concept Laser and Arcam AB, they have also invested approximately $1.5 billion in manufacturing and additive technologies over the past ten years, developed additive applications across six GE businesses, created new service applications across the company and earned 346 patents in material science. In 2016, they established GE Additive to become a leading supplier of additive technology, materials and services for industries and businesses worldwide.

Oerlikon is an AM market leader with extensive expertise in advanced materials, AM production, post processing and surface solutions. Leveraging its global service network and strong customer relationships across many industries, they are well positioned to drive the industrialization of AM as an integrated materials and service provider. In 2016, they acquired citim GmbH (Barleben, Germany), to complement their additive production capabilities in Europe and the U.S. They are also building a state-of-the-art AM powder production facility in Plymouth, MI, a cutting-edge R&D and production facility in Charlotte, NC, and a world-class R&D and innovation center in Munich, Germany.

