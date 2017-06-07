Okuma America Receives Award for Philanthropy

They are the recipient of the 2017 Mayor’s International Community Award for their contributions to higher education.

Okuma America Corporation (Charlotte, NC), a world leading builder of CNC machine tools is the recipient of the 2017 Mayor’s International Community Award (MICA) for a medium business. Okuma was chosen by the Charlotte International Cabinet for their contributions to higher education.

The company’s donation of $100,000 in machine tools to the engineering technology programs at Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC), enables students to gain valuable hands-on machining experience and the skill set needed to enter the manufacturing workforce.

“The lack of skilled labor is one of the biggest threats to the U.S. manufacturing industry,” stated Jim King, the president and chief operating officer of Okuma America. “We’re excited to partner with CPCC in educating and training the next generation of operators, machinists, and programmers and we’re honored to receive this award.”

Okuma also received this award in 1998, during the inaugural year of MICA awards. The annual Mayor’s International Award program is hosted by the Charlotte International Cabinet in collaboration with the office of the mayor and the office of International Relations.

www.charlotteinternational.org, www.okuma.com/americas