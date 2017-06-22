Pennant Moldings Installs First Cut-to-Length Line

They are using a CTLMaster cut-to-length line from COE Press Equipment to stamp stainless steel for the appliance industry.

COE Press Equipment (Sterling Heights, MI) recently designed, shipped and installed a CTLMaster™ cut-to-length line at Pennant Moldings, Inc. (Sabina, Ohio), a stamper of stainless steel for the appliance industry. The 36 in wide line is comprised of a ServoMaster® Series 3 roll feed, a 3.5 in x 36 in power straightener, a 20,000 lb coil reel in conjunction with a 42 in wide hydraulic production shear and stacker. This is Pennant Molding’s first cut-to-length line.

“Blanking in-house allows shops like Pennant to better control their production planning,” commented Steve Donnay, the director of sales and marketing at COE. “Additionally, by in-sourcing they can eliminate processing fees, streamline processes, and reduce scrap while improving quality. All of this should lead to quick ROI on a CTL investment.”

The line at Pennant is capable of processing stainless steel that is .020 in to 0.060 in thick at 367 fpm. It features centralized controls for the straightener and reel, non-marking chrome straightener rolls, non-marking urethane-covered catenary rolls and a nylon-surface threading table. A finger stacker provides direct drop stacking of the blanks to avoid potential damage or material marking. The stacker also has a powered scissors lift table capacity of 6,000 lb that is used for load/unload. It can handle blank widths from 10 in to 42 in and lengths from 10 in to 72 in.

This was a turnkey project that included installation, start-up, and training assistance. CTLMaster lines are built from standard coil processing equipment that is integrated with shear and stacking solutions, providing a reliable cut-to-length line at a value price.

www.coepress.com