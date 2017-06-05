Prime Controls President is Honored

Beth Graves is named one of the winners of the 2017 Forty Under 40 award.

Beth Graves, the president of Prime Controls, Inc. (Dayton, OH), a manufacturer of double metal sheet sensors and controls for the can making, automotive, appliance and other metal forming industries, was named by the Dayton Business Journal as one of the 2017 “Forty Under 40” winners. This coveted award honors the region’s brightest young professionals who have demonstrated business success during the past year.

“It is such an honor to be recognized with this award. I was completely humbled to learn about the talented group of individuals I was among. It certainly helps to have such an amazing staff of people at our company, because I believe whole-heartedly that we are only as good as the people we have around us. This is why we put so much effort into leadership development,” said Graves, regarding her achievement. She and her family recently attended an awards ceremony to celebrate her accomplishment. Past winners from the last 20 years were also in attendance to help commemorate the event.

Celebrating its 20th year, the Forty Under 40 award features winners that span a wide variety of industries and ages. This year’s winners include bankers, engineers, chief executive officers, educators, lawyers, small business owners and U.S. Air Force workers. The 2017 class of winners included 26 men and 14 women who all have established successful careers while dedicating time to help enrich the Dayton Region.

Judged on professional accomplishments, community leadership along with awards and milestones, Graves was hand-picked by judges who were all past winners themselves. More than 200 young leaders in the Miami Valley region were nominated this year. Whether through serving on boards or volunteering their time and expertise, every winner plays a significant role in making the Dayton community a better place to live.

www.primecontrols.com