Proto Tools’ Dallas Facility Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

This certification confirms the quality management system developed by their facility team has met the ISO's rigorous standard.

Earlier this year, risk management company SAI Global awarded the Stanley-Proto® Industrial Tools’ (New Britain, CT) Dallas manufacturing facility the distinction of ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Opened in 1986, the Dallas facility comprises two buildings and approximately 211,000 sq ft. It is home to manufacturing operations for Proto and Blackhawk, sockets, wrenches, drive tools, and torque wrenches including calibration as well as the associated heat treatment, and plating processes. This certification confirms the quality management system (QMS) developed by their manufacturing facility team meets the rigorous process, which was tested, audited, and reviewed over several months.

“This distinction is the direct result of our focus on delivering breakthrough innovation and commercial excellence. We are proud of our work together and continue to strive toward efficient, intelligent streamlined operations that enable us to put our customers first,” stated Michael Johnson, the plant manager of Dallas operations, Stanley Black & Decker.

The ISO 9001:2015 quality management standard was developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO; Geneva, Switzerland) and establishes an effective quality management program for manufacturing and service companies. Globally adopted in virtually all industries – from manufacturers and service companies, to companies both large and small, multi-site multi-national organizations and single location businesses, ISO 9001 has become the most widely recognized management system standard.

According to the ISO, the release of the 2015 standard provides businesses with the opportunity to adopt a more holistic approach to managing their business processes. These requirements can bring discipline and consistency to an organization’s operating processes.

ISO 9001:2015 significantly differs from the 2008 version. The key changes include:

A stronger focus on risk management and customer satisfaction

More emphasis on leadership and commitment

Fewer prescriptive requirements

More requirements on communication and strategic alignment

Formal introduction of ‘interested parties’

Developed according to strict ergonomic standards, Stanley-Proto Tools offer special advantages such as enhanced shock absorption and reduced slippage, as well as unique designs that improve efficiency, productivity, and are easy to use.

www.protoindustrial.com