Random Orbital Sanders for General and Ultra-Fine Sanding

Boasting the best horsepower rating in its class, the ergonomic Dynorbital Extreme Random Orbital Sander from Dynabrade has a tactile soft grip overmold for a comfortable feel and a 12,000 rpm motor for enhanced power.

Dynabrade, Inc. (Clarence, NY) introduces their new Dynorbital Extreme Series of Random Orbital Sanders. The Extreme Random Orbital Sander is an American-made air tool that delivers the best horsepower rating of all industrial orbital sanders in its class. Available in 5 in and 6 in diameter models, this tool is available in Non-Vacuum and Central Vacuum models. A 3/16 in diameter orbit is offered for general sanding applications. A 3/32 in diameter orbit is also available for ultra-fine sanding.

The Dynorbital Extreme Random Orbital Sander features an ergonomic design with a tactile soft grip overmold for a comfortable feel. The 12,000 rpm motor features an improved rotor design for enhanced power. The unique motor V seal protects bearings from contaminates while maintaining lubrication and reducing bearing temperature, resulting in longer tool life. A full range throttle is featherable, with no speed regulator eliminating accidental adjustment and loss in rpm.

A full line of abrasives, replacement sanding pads and various accessories are available to keep your tool in peak performance. No-obligation demonstrations are available on this sander or any tool from Dynabrade. Please call for details.

Dynabrade, Inc., 8989 Sheridan Drive, Clarence, NY 14031-1490, 716-631-0100, Fax: 716-631-2073, www.dynabrade.com.