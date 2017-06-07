Random Orbital Sanders for General and Ultra-Fine Sanding

Boasting the best horsepower rating in its class, the ergonomic Dynorbital Extreme Random Orbital Sander from Dynabrade has a tactile soft grip overmold for a comfortable feel and a 12,000 rpm motor for enhanced power.

June 7, 2017

Dynabrade, Inc. (Clarence, NY) introduces their new Dynorbital Extreme Series of Random Orbital Sanders. The Extreme Random Orbital Sander is an American-made air tool that delivers the best horsepower rating of all industrial orbital sanders in its class. Available in 5 in and 6 in diameter models, this tool is available in Non-Vacuum and Central Vacuum models. A 3/16 in diameter orbit is offered for general sanding applications. A 3/32 in diameter orbit is also available for ultra-fine sanding.

The Dynorbital Extreme Random Orbital Sander features an ergonomic design with a tactile soft grip overmold for a comfortable feel. The 12,000 rpm motor features an improved rotor design for enhanced power. The unique motor V seal protects bearings from contaminates while maintaining lubrication and reducing bearing temperature, resulting in longer tool life. A full range throttle is featherable, with no speed regulator eliminating accidental adjustment and loss in rpm.

A full line of abrasives, replacement sanding pads and various accessories are available to keep your tool in peak performance. No-obligation demonstrations are available on this sander or any tool from Dynabrade. Please call for details.

Dynabrade, Inc., 8989 Sheridan Drive, Clarence, NY 14031-1490, 716-631-0100, Fax: 716-631-2073, www.dynabrade.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking (Spanish)
June 4 - 7, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
June 6 - 8, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
GF Machining Solutions Open House
June 6 - 7, 2017
GF Machining Solutions – Lincolnshire, IL
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
June 11 - 17, 2017
Alabama Robotics Technology Park – Tanner, AL
ESPRIT Worldwide Conference 2017
June 12 - 16, 2017
Sheraton Universal Hotel – Universal City, CA
See All Events »
Social Media