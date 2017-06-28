Regulatory Changes and Advances in Metal Cleaning

KYZEN Corporation (Nashville, TN) recently hosted their first “Clean & Green Seminar” at CJI Process Systems (Santa Fe Springs, CA). Leaders in the California manufacturing industry joined for an in-depth training on solvent chemistry, cleaning process best practices for solvents and modified alcohol, corrosion prevention, and government restrictions on solvents. The educational training focused on solvent regulatory changes affecting the industry and the solvent-based materials currently available to meet cleaning and environmental needs today and in the future.

In partnership with CJI, Gosiger Inc. (Dayton, OH), and Stericycle Environmental Solutions (Rancho Cordova, CA), KYZEN’s cleaning process experts led break-out sessions that encouraged open discussions and the sharing of challenges and solutions for the dynamic environmental regulatory concerns that affect California industries especially automotive and aerospace. Additionally, the seminar covered cleaning processes for solvents and modified alcohol and corrosion prevention for metals.

The company’s goal with this and all future Clean & Green seminars is to educate attendees about changes in government regulations, deliver new information and provide training on cleaning process best practices. With advanced knowledge in this area, they will help improve the industry while staying in compliance with government regulations. With the right approach, a manufacturing facility can have a Clean and Green process.

The seminar was a great success and very well received by the industry. In response to requests for training from across the U.S., the program will soon be coming to a location near you. To check out upcoming seminars under the events section, please click here .

www.kyzen.com