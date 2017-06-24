Rex-Cut Abrasives Names New President

Bob Costa succeeds Claude Gelinas, who plans on retiring in late 2018.

Rex-Cut Abrasives (Fall River, MA), the oldest and primary manufacturer of cotton fiber abrasive grinding and finishing products in the world, named Bob Costa as their president. He will assume responsibilities immediately and will succeed Claude Gelinas, their chairman of the board who plans on retiring in late 2018. Gelinas has served as president since 1995 and has been part of the company for over 40 years. He will maintain his role as chairman and will focus on advancing their manufacturing processes over the next year.

Costa has a 37-year history with the and has served as their vice president of sales and marketing since 2008. Under his leadership, their brand has grown globally with an emphasis on new international markets and partnerships. He also played a crucial role in new product development for automotive and aerospace. His focus on creating abrasives for robotic and automated deburring has accelerated growth for the company in these industries.

“Bob Costa is very well respected throughout the abrasive industry, he understands our marketplace, believes strongly in our mission and vision, and has been instrumental in helping build the enviable reputation we have gained over the years,” explained Gelinas. “He started his career with us in the factory making the abrasive material. From there he worked several manufacturing jobs, later becoming our quality control manager, ultimately moving into applications/sales related positions, and culminating in several years as vice president of sales and marketing, and now president. With his knowledge of the product, company, and industry, we are in good hands.”

Costa will be based at the company headquarters in Fall River and will continue to hold his responsibilities of overseeing international sales and marketing, in addition to his responsibilities as president.

