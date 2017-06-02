Sandvik Materials Launches Self-Service eCommerce System in the U.S.

Customers can check their orders via a self-management interface and browse a wide stock range of materials via a quick, easy-to-use interface.

Sandvik Materials Technology (Sandviken, Sweden) has launched a new and comprehensive online eCommerce system, through which existing customers in the United States can check their orders via a sophisticated self-management interface. The new system offers a powerful inventory so users can browse the wide stock range of high-performance materials via an easy-to-use interface which is designed to save time for the customer.

“The new and improved dashboard interface is nothing like our previous eCommerce system. It works as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for customers, to see an overview of their account with us through a comprehensive customer portal,” said Michele Gibson, a lean sales specialist in the Tubular Products Division of Sandvik. “With its user-friendly and entirely self-service based interface, customers will now be able to handle anything post-sales related, make enquiries and more easily find the products they are looking for.”

With the new eCommerce system, customers have access to statistics at their fingertips and can easily access quotes, order details – including order progress – and paperwork. The system’s key features include a large online product inventory section with which customers can browse the wide stock program of stainless tube and pipe in an extensive range. An additional advantage of the website’s self-service functionality is that users do not need to send a request to another person, nor wait for another person to respond with paperwork, because everything is automated.

“The system is regularly updated so customers can check the inventory for stock, and browse and choose from the extensive program, thereby giving more power to the customer to select the best materials for their needs,” added Gibson. “Continual ongoing reviews of the new eCommerce system will be carried out in-line with customers’ feedback. We have started with increased capabilities and will continue to add more capabilities going forward.” Each customer is allocated a secure identity protected by password identification and enhanced online security.

www.smt.sandvik.com