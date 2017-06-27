Schwarze-Robitec Expands in U.S.

Their new Michigan office and parts warehouse provides quicker and more reliable delivery and service to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Tube bending machine manufacturer Schwarze-Robitec America Inc. (Grand Rapids, MI) is expanding their branch office in the U.S. Their North American service and distribution team has moved to Grand Rapids so that pipe bending customers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico can now benefit from faster delivery and service times. Service and sales teams are now working in close proximity to the Grand Rapids International Airport.

The new site includes a 2,000 sq ft spare parts warehouse that stores the most important spare parts for custom-made tube bending machines and allows quicker and more reliable response to service requests. Numerous users from the automotive and shipbuilding industry, as well as power plant construction, benefit from the constant development of the services being offer.

“The excellent road connection of our new subsidiary ensures that our engineers can be at a user site as soon as their service is required. Users in North America and Mexico benefit from even shorter delivery times for urgently needed parts,” stated Bert Zorn, the managing director of Schwarze-Robitec GmbH (Cologne, Germany).

www.schwarze-robitec.com