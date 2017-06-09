Seco Launches New Global Website

The new site's enhanced search functionality lets customers quickly obtain tools and cutting strategies tailored to meet their specific manufacturing applications and challenges.

Seco Tools LLC (Troy, MI), a leading global provider of metalcutting solutions for milling, turning, holemaking and toolholding, has launched their new global website, www.secotools.com that will guide manufacturers to productivity-enhancing metalcutting solutions. The new site will help customers boost output and navigate complex metalworking processes with access to robust product and technical information, best-in-the-industry resources and support – all in one centralized online location.

“At Seco, we understand that in today’s competitive marketplace, manufacturers need fast and reliable solutions to their complex metalworking challenges,” said Lars Bergstrom, the company’s chief executive officer. “The new site makes it easier for our customers to find the products and support they need to increase productivity.”

Flexible and adaptive, the site’s design allows for an optimal viewing experience across a wide range of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, smartphones and tablets. It features an efficient search engine and navigation that allows users to quickly and easily find what they need any time day or night. The enhanced search functionality lets customers quickly obtain tools and cutting strategies tailored to meet their specific manufacturing applications and challenges.

Among the site’s many powerful new features is ‘Suggest’ an advanced online product selection tool that guides manufacturers to the right metalcutting solutions. Based on user input, it quickly identifies and provides users with a complete tooling recommendation.

Users can increase productivity with quick access to real-time product and warehouse availability information. They can also use the distributor locator to find an authorized source to order products.

www.secotools.com