Stamping Division of Wilson Tool Celebrates 21 Years

More than 50 stamping professionals from across the country participated in an all-day educational forum in celebration of the milestone.

Wilson Tool International (White Bear Lake, MN), one of the largest independent manufacturers of tooling systems for punch presses, press brakes, and punch and die components for the stamping and tableting industries, recently celebrated the stamping division’s 21st anniversary. “Marking 21 years of tooling advancement for our stamping division is a tremendous milestone,” stated Chris Lawless, the president of the company. “We are proud to celebrate past accomplishments and look forward to another 21 years of growth and stamping innovation.”

The company’s headquarters in White Bear Lake celebrated with an all-day educational forum and party to mark the anniversary. Presentations by Bohler Uddeholm Corporation (Elgin, IL) and Special Springs (Canton, MI) featured discussions on tool steels and spring selections, respectively. Additional topics included advancements in tooling and industry insights. More than 50 stamping professionals from across the country joined Wilson Tool for the forum, which included plant tours, food and beverages.

