Stamping Division of Wilson Tool Celebrates 21 Years

More than 50 stamping professionals from across the country participated in an all-day educational forum in celebration of the milestone.

June 5, 2017

Wilson Tool International (White Bear Lake, MN), one of the largest independent manufacturers of tooling systems for punch presses, press brakes, and punch and die components for the stamping and tableting industries, recently celebrated the stamping division’s 21st anniversary. “Marking 21 years of tooling advancement for our stamping division is a tremendous milestone,” stated Chris Lawless, the president of the company. “We are proud to celebrate past accomplishments and look forward to another 21 years of growth and stamping innovation.”

The company’s headquarters in White Bear Lake celebrated with an all-day educational forum and party to mark the anniversary. Presentations by Bohler Uddeholm Corporation (Elgin, IL) and Special Springs (Canton, MI) featured discussions on tool steels and spring selections, respectively.  Additional topics included advancements in tooling and industry insights. More than 50 stamping professionals from across the country joined Wilson Tool for the forum, which included plant tours, food and beverages.

www.wilsontool.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking (Spanish)
June 4 - 7, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
June 6 - 8, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
GF Machining Solutions Open House
June 6 - 7, 2017
GF Machining Solutions – Lincolnshire, IL
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
June 11 - 17, 2017
Alabama Robotics Technology Park – Tanner, AL
ESPRIT Worldwide Conference 2017
June 12 - 16, 2017
Sheraton Universal Hotel – Universal City, CA
See All Events »
Social Media