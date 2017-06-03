Talan Products Expands Sales Team

Metal stamping veteran Woodie Anderson joins their sales staff.

Talan Products Inc. (Cleveland, OH) added Woodie Anderson to their sales team. He is a decades-long veteran of the metal stamping industry, spending the last 24 years as owner and president of Multiple Products Co. in Cleveland where developed longstanding professional relationships with members of the Talan team – in particular, chief executive officer Steve Peplin. “I’ve known Steve for 20 years,” said Anderson. “Our companies complemented each other very well. Multiple Products specialized in smaller parts, and Talan has the bigger presses for producing larger parts.”

Anderson was ready for a new opportunity. Upon finalizing the sale of his company in January, Talan was the first place he considered as he looked to begin the next chapter of his career. As a former supplier to the company, Anderson had designed and built numerous high speed factory automation systems that made him a perfect fit for their Early Supplier Involvement and Design for Manufacturability teams.

“I really like their management style,” noted Anderson. “They’ve been a high-growth company for many years, and they were interested in bringing on more capabilities as they continued to grow. I wanted to be a part of that. I felt that, with my combination of sales, marketing and engineering experience, I could add a great deal to the team here.” In addition to his “day job,” he is also a professional actor, with numerous local commercials to his credit, and a licensed pilot.

Peplin said Anderson will make a great addition to the company. “In hiring Woodie, we really feel like we’ve made an all-star signing for our team,” added Peplin. “His areas of experience are so diverse and so extensive, he can impact our company in many different ways. He is definitely the kind of person we want to grow with.”

www.talanproducts.com