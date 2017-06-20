Tregaskiss Celebrates 50th Anniversary

They mark a half-century of manufacturing robotic MIG guns, peripherals and consumables.

Tregaskiss (Windsor, ON) is celebrating their 50th anniversary. Founded in 1967 by William Tregaskiss, a toolmaker from England, the company introduced their first semi-automatic MIG gun in 1972 to address the demanding welding needs of the automotive industry. Since then, they have introduced the well-known TOUGH GUN™ and TOUGH LOCK™ brands, and today they are known as an industry leader in the manufacturing of robotic MIG guns, peripherals and consumables. The company was family owned and operated until they were purchased by Illinois Tool Works (ITW: Glenview, IL) in 2007.

“We’re excited about this milestone and thankful to the people who have made us who we are today,” says Diana Schneider, the vice president/general manager of the company. “From our dedicated employees who work hard to develop the best possible products, to our customers and channel partners who continue to support us, everyone is critical to our success — we value these relationships.”

Tregaskiss.com