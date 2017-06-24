TRUMPF Recognized as 2017 Young Adult Employer Champion

They receive the Pathways to Apprenticeship award from the National Fund for Workforce Solutions for their leadership in connecting youth to apprenticeship opportunities.

The National Fund for Workforce Solutions (Washington, DC), a national network promoting economic opportunity and prosperous communities through investment and innovation, announced their 2017 recipients of the Young Adult Employer Champion award. This year, TRUMPF Inc. (Farmington, CT) is among the first to receive their Pathways to Apprenticeship award.

“We are honored to receive this award recognizing our apprenticeship program,” said Christine Benz, the training manager at TRUMPF. “The skills gap is a problem plaguing many

manufacturers today, and we have found a proactive solution that not only benefits our

workforce, but also provides opportunities for young people to amass the skills needed for a

successful career in manufacturing.”

A presentation was held June 15-16, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA, during the National Fund’s

Leadership meeting where all recipients of the Young Adult Employer Champion award were

recognized. This meeting is intended to advance the national conversation on key issues

relating to jobs.

www.us.trumpf.com