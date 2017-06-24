TRUMPF Recognized as 2017 Young Adult Employer Champion

They receive the Pathways to Apprenticeship award from the National Fund for Workforce Solutions for their leadership in connecting youth to apprenticeship opportunities.

June 24, 2017

The National Fund for Workforce Solutions (Washington, DC), a national network promoting economic opportunity and prosperous communities through investment and innovation, announced their 2017 recipients of the Young Adult Employer Champion award. This year, TRUMPF Inc. (Farmington, CT) is among the first to receive their Pathways to Apprenticeship award.

“We are honored to receive this award recognizing our apprenticeship program,” said Christine Benz, the training manager at TRUMPF. “The skills gap is a problem plaguing many
manufacturers today, and we have found a proactive solution that not only benefits our
workforce, but also provides opportunities for young people to amass the skills needed for a
successful career in manufacturing.”

A presentation was held June 15-16, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA, during the National Fund’s
Leadership meeting where all recipients of the Young Adult Employer Champion award were
recognized. This meeting is intended to advance the national conversation on key issues
relating to jobs.

www.us.trumpf.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Mitutoyo America Novi Solution Center Grand Opening
June 29, 2017
M3 Solution Center – Novi, MI
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
July 16 - 22, 2017
Lincoln Electric Company – Lithia Spring, GA
2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference
July 17 - 21, 2017
Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center – Snowbird, UT
Seventh WZL Gear Conference
July 18 - 19, 2017
Sheraton Inn – Ann Arbor, MI
Heller Tech Days 2017
July 26 - 27, 2017
Heller Machine Tools – Troy, MI
See All Events »
Social Media