United Grinding North America Consolidates Operations

The Fredericksburg, VA office will close and operations currently there will move to Miamisburg OH, as their new headquarters are being constructed nearby.

United Grinding North America, Inc. (Miamisburg, OH) has announced that on July 1, 2017, their Fredericksburg, VA office will close and operations currently there will move to Miamisburg OH. This strategic consolidation will further solidify the company’s aggressive initiative for continued success and growth in North America.

“This tactical move is part of an overall strategy designed with the customer at the forefront,” stated Theodore Neckel, the director of corporate marketing. “We pay very close attention to the voice of our customers, and they’ve expressed a need for a faster response time and complete turnkey, life-cycle solutions. With all our operations under one roof, we will streamline our services and enhance the business experience for our customers.”

Currently, the company has two locations. While their headquarters in Miamisburg houses surface, cylindrical and profile grinding business units, the Fredericksburg facility serves the tool and cutter grinding machines and measurement systems sectors. Field service representatives are based out of both locations.

The company’s North American market has grown substantially over the last 15 years, and the strategic outlook for the foreseeable future encompasses even more significant growth, including the construction of a new headquarters in Miamisburg. Many of the Fredericksburg-based staff will relocate, work from home offices or be deployed geographically closer to customers.

According to Stephan Nell, the chief executive officer of United Grinding Group AG, the decision to build a new facility that houses both locations was easy. “Our customers will see enhanced customer-centric activities, but also a boost in operational agility,” stated Nell. “We will expand parts, rebuild and retrofit, automation and preventive maintenance offerings in the North American market. All of which further strengthens our Group’s standing as the industry’s leading total solutions provider.”

“The consolidation of resources also further increases efficiency companywide along with support synergy across our various product lines,” stated Rodger Pinney, the chief executive officer and vice chairman of the board of directors. “The move is a key component of our new corporate strategy of sustained growth and market share strength we first introduced in 2012.”

The new 110,000 sq ft facility will reside on approximately 15 acres of land near Ohio Interstate 75 and the rapidly expanding Austin Landing area of Miamisburg. The completion date is scheduled for September 1, 2017. The grand opening of the new facility, located about a mile from the company’s current location, will be November 3, 2017.

During the interim time of the Fredericksburg office closing and the new facility opening, the current Miamisburg location will house all office employees. In addition to the current 100 employees that will move to the new headquarters, the company plans to open up 40 more jobs in the next five years.

As of July 1, 2017, all phone calls, e-mail, and mail will be forwarded from Fredericksburg to the Miamisburg location. If you would like to update your records to include the Miamisburg information, please see below:

United Grinding North America, Inc., 510 Earl Boulevard, Miamisburg, OH 45342, 937-847-1234, customercare@grinding.com.

www.grinding.com