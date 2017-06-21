Uniweld Launches INACAP Welding Laboratory in Chile

They have ten oxy/acetylene training stations with RUHL series regulators, welding handles and brazing and welding tips to train Chilean youth.

INACAP (Santiago, Chile) is an integrated system of higher education in 26 branches throughout 15 regions of Chile that is made up by the Technological University of Chile, the Professional Institute and the Center for Training. Their mission is to train people with values and skills that will allow them to develop as responsible citizens and become productive members of society. INACAP has over 120,000 students and more than 270,000 alumni who are developing Chile today and well in to its future.

Uniweld Products, Inc. (Fort Lauderdale, FL) has set up ten oxy/acetylene training stations in the INACAP welding laboratory with RUHL series regulators, welding handles and brazing and welding tips. Brazing systems from Lucas-Milhaupt, Inc. (Cudahy, WI) provide another key and valued component of this welding laboratory that was the vision of Miguel Harris, the president of LAMCO (Coral Gables, FL), whose passion and focus created the synergy in bringing together these companies to educate and train.

“It is with great honor and pride that we participate in this project in conjunction with our partners to educate and train Chile’s youth on the proper practices and technological advancements in the fields of brazing and welding,” proclaimed Richard Apodaca, the director of international sales and marketing at Uniweld Products, Inc. (Fort Lauderdale, FL). Matias Valenzuela, the commercial manager at Lucsol Spa, Uniweld’s authorized distributor in Chile, undertook this project in conjunction with Alexis Bravo, the mechanical career director of INACAP.

