Xiris Appoints European Sales Manager

Ronny Lasner will be focused on developing the European market for their WI2000/3000 weld inspection products for the tube industry.

June 8, 2017

Xiris Automation, Inc. (Ontario, Canada) is pleased to announce they have appointed Ronny Lasner as their new sales manager for Europe. With a strong background in industrial equipment solutions, he brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the company’s global sales team.  Based in Germany, he will initially be focused on developing the European market for their WI2000/3000 weld inspection products for the tube industry.

Cameron Serles, the president of the company explains, “We are excited to have Ronny join our sales team and better support our European clients.  The European market is very important to us and it is therefore vital for us to enhance our capabilities in the region. With his extensive knowledge of the welding and fabrication sector, he will be key to helping us deliver complete services and solutions to our existing customers in Europe and growing our customer base there.”

www.xiris.com

WI2000/3000 weld inspection products for the tube industry

