Advanced Press Brake Flexibility for a Wide Range of Bending Applications

Ideal for a wide range of bending jobs, PPED Series hydraulic press brakes from LVD Strippit are practical and easy to use, combining a multi-axis backgauge, CNC crowning system, and a 15 in version of the exclusive TOUCH-B graphical icon-driven CNC controller for greater flexibility and enhanced capability in a variety of bending applications.

LVD Strippit, Inc. (Akron, NY) introduces a new range of press brakes to their bending product line: PPED Series hydraulic press brakes feature a multi-axis backgauge, CNC crowning system, and a 15 in version of the exclusive TOUCH-B graphical icon-driven CNC controller. Combined, these machine features provide users with greater flexibility and enhanced capability for a variety of bending applications. A cost-efficient design, married with precision and reliability, delivers true application flexibility. Practical and easy to use, PPED Series press brakes are ideal for a wide range of bending jobs. Their rigid construction and servo-controlled hydraulic system ensure consistent bending results no matter the application.

The PPED Series is available in three models (PPED-4, PPED‑6 and PPED-7) with either two (X, R) or four (X, R, Z1, Z2) standard backgauge axes, from 50 metric tons to 320 metric tons, and bend lengths from 78 in to 157 in (2,000 mm to 4,000 mm). A multi-axis backgauge combined with TOUCH-B control makes higher productivity possible by reducing machine setup time across simple to complex bending jobs and making the press brake highly versatile. This user-friendly touch screen CNC control minimizes operator input and makes part programming easy and intuitive. With minimal input, the operator can create designs in 2D and simulate in 3D on the 15 in touch screen. Dimensions are simply keyed into the controller or the part program is recalled from storage. Users can also work with standard and custom parametric programs for rapid programming. TOUCH-B works with the centralized database and is compatible with CADMAN-JOB and CADMAN-B.

The PPED-7 model has bending lengths from 3 m up and is equipped with a crowning system as standard. Sheet thickness, bend length, punch radius, die opening and material data are entered into the TOUCH-B control to determine the amount of crowning required to compensate for bed and ram deflection. The proprietary design creates a perfect ’crown’ using accurately machined contact wedges that are moved against each other under servo control.

LVD Strippit has also expanded their Dyna-Press Series of compact, portable, high-speed electric press brakes with two 24 ton models that offer higher capacity and a longer working length. Engineered for cost-efficient bending, the Dyna-Press series are ideal for cost efficient bending of small parts. Rapid acceleration and deceleration of the electrical servo-driven ram delivers bending speeds up to 25 mm/s. The new models can handle bend lengths up to 1,250 mm with 24 tons of bending force. The coupling of the ram and servomotors is realized through two heavy duty ball screws to distribute force and tonnage evenly across the working length. Compact and portable with a footprint of just 1,140 mm x 1,760 mm, these new models save on valuable floor space and can still be conveniently relocated using a standard forklift.

Dyna-Press 24/12 standard models are equipped with two CNC-controlled axes (X, R) and additional Z1- and Z2-axes for the 24/12 Plus model. An extensive range of upper and lower tools are available for and can be used on the Dyna-Press. The 24/12 standard model has a 12 in touch screen that allows operators to easily adjust individual parameters. The 24/12 Plus model offers TOUCH-B Lite control that enables the operator to create and simulate 2D designs on a 15 in touch screen. The TOUCH-B controller is also compatible with CADMAN-B® offline bending CAM software.

