Advanced Systems for Superior Metal Bending

High axis speeds and acceleration rates combined with innovative operating aids lead to unparalleled productivity with the TruBend Series 5000 press brake from TRUMPF Inc. (Farmington, CT). These highly productive, universal machines come equipped with a new On-Demand Servo Drive with four-cylinder drive technology. The Servo Drive is highly dynamic, extremely quiet in operation, and delivers significantly more productivity compared to a conventional drive. It is also eco-friendly as it consumes energy only during the bending process. Since precise angles are the most crucial part of bending quality, an assortment of smart features are offered for maximum precision.

The TruBend Series 5000 features two innovative angle measuring systems: Automatically Controlled Bending (ACB) takes measurements through sensors integrated into the upper tool, while the new ACB Laser system measures the bending angle through a contactless optical process and is therefore compatible with any tooling. These measuring systems complement one another perfectly. When bending short sides, reflective surfaces, or when multi-point measurement is required, the established ACB is the obvious solution. The ACB Laser system is especially useful when processing acute and open angles, as well as thick sheet metal. This system projects a laser line onto the sheet and measures the angle with a camera for maximum precision.

The entire bending process is facilitated by the new Touchpoint TruBend control concept. This intuitive interface features exceptionally realistic 3D visualization and a multi-touch screen which responds to the operators touch even when work gloves are worn. Collision monitoring is also available with the new 3D visualization system. The new MobileControl Pro can be positioned conveniently along the press beam so the operator can complete the bending process without having to revisit the control. A 3.2 in color display enables them to input all the directions they might need for the bending process while standing directly at the machine, including instructions to switch to the next/previous bending step or to correct the angle and axis positions.

The press brake operator influences the overall quality and productivity of the process, so support consoles capable of handling loads up to 440 lb are available with a choice of plastic, brush or roller supports. For particularly heavy and large parts, a bending aid is also available and provides assistance when bending angles up to 30 deg. When faced with differing tool heights or Z bends, an additional CNC axis automatically sets the bending support to the correct height. The entire working area is well-lit by LED lighting at the front and in the interior of the machine. The machine’s tool indicator also features LED lights that reduce setup times by precisely displaying where the bending tools are needed. During bending, this optical positioning aid continues to assist the operator by indicating where the next bending operation is required. To position the workpiece securely, the machine is equipped with an optimized 2-axis, 4-axis, 5-axis or 6-axis backgauge.

TRUMPF also offers compact TruBend Series 7000 precision press brakes that offer a high quality, efficient system for the production of small bent parts up to 40 in. Typical applications include sheet metal parts used in the production of vending machines and electrical equipment, as well as in the telecommunications and aerospace industries where bending such parts with large, heavy press brakes is typically inefficient. The TruBend 7036 is the world’s most ergonomic press brake. Optimum working conditions and user-friendly operating elements are integrated into the machine design. The operator can control the machine while sitting down and work without becoming fatigued, which helps ensure the quantity and quality of the fabricated parts. Gas spring supported pedals allow the height and angle of the foot rests to be adjusted. The arm support is also adjustable, enabling every operator to set the workplace to his or her individual preference.

The monitor for the TASC 6000 control system of the TruBend Series 7000 can be adjusted electronically and set to the appropriate angle. Optional LED lighting illuminates the area in front of and behind the beam, ensuring correct lighting conditions precisely at the bend, without heat radiation. An optional laser diode also projects the bend line onto the surface of the sheet metal, simplifying the accuracy of guiding the workpiece into the back gauge.

TRUMPF also offers their TruBend Cell 7000, the world’s fastest system for the automated bending of small parts. With an average cycle time of four seconds per bend, it delivers parts twice as fast as conventional bending cells. The TruBend Cell 7000 is comprised of several components: a TruBend 7036 Cell Edition press brake, the BendMaster bending robot, the LoadMaster Bend material handling unit, a pallet system and tracks, all within an enclosure that requires only 69 sq ft of floor space. The highly dynamic TruBend 7036 Cell Edition features a press force of 40 tons and an electric torque motor for high speed acceleration. Intelligent back gauges built from lightweight materials enable parts to be positioned quickly to achieve a maximum pressing speed of 2 in/sec. The innovative ram is divided into two 20 in sections to provide clearance for the grippers on the BendMaster. With extreme precision and repeatability, these grippers can position components with a sheet thickness up to 0.3 in.

The LoadMaster Bend’s multi-vacuum gripper prepares the bending part parallel to the current bending operation. A high speed vision system identifies the exact orientation of the blanks. The flexible loading arrangement allows for up to 24 different blanks or 4,800 parts to be accurately delivered to the machine. The standard system configuration includes unloading of finished parts to boxes or bins. Alternatively, the system can be equipped so scratch-prone parts are individually unloaded to a conveyor belt. The TruBend Cell 7036 Cell Edition, BendMaster and LoadMaster Bend are expertly coordinated to achieve a cycle time of 4 seconds per bend with the TruTops Bend programming software that is used for programming supports and optimizing the tool selection, bending sequences and precise gripping position. Algorithms determine the shortest traverse paths to reduce the time per bend.

As an option, the ToolMaster Bend can be implemented to change bending tools as part of the automated process. This is particularly useful for small batches because the cell can process the different orders without an operator. The BendMaster uses the ToolMaster Bend to select the appropriate tools without having to change grippers. Reading an ID chip inside the tool, the integrated Tool Identification System (TIS) automatically identifies the tool type and position and communicates the data to the controller in the tool clamp and in the support tracks of the ToolMaster Bend. The TruBend Cell 7000 is ideal for all industries that process small blanks, in either short or long production runs, such as appliance or electronics manufacturers, HVAC and electrical equipment builders, as well as food service and agricultural OEMs. Contract manufacturers can also benefit from the ability to process diverse small parts with high productivity and unmanned operation.

TRUMPF Inc., Farmington Industrial Park, 111 Hyde Road, Farmington, CT 06032, 860-255-6104, www.us.trumpf.com.