Advanced Systems for Ultra-Large Measurements

In Booth 1303, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence (North Kingstown, RI) delivers a full IP54 certification and an operating temperature range of -15 deg C to 45 deg C with their Leica Absolute Tracker AT403, a “metrology workshop in a box” for technicians who need robust CMM capabilities for challenging measurement environments. This new laser tracker is ideal for large-scale manufacturing and inspection applications on the factory floor or in remote locations with its industry-leading, ultra-large measurement volume up to 1,049.87 ft. Also on display will be their new ROMER Absolute Arm with Integrated Scanner (SI) series using an RS4 scanner that introduces an ultra-wide laser line nearly double the width of its predecessor, which translates to larger surface coverage and faster data collection.

With a higher point resolution, ROMER users can obtain greater point cloud detail in significantly less time during a scanning session. The new designed profile of the RS4 also allows users to scan more deeply into difficult-to-reach cavities than ever before, with no reduction in accuracy performance. Hexagon will also exhibit their AICON MoveInspect XR8. Aerospace experts from the company will present “Shaping Automation” and “Smart Quality for Aerospace Applications” on September 12 at the show. Advanced manufacturers will learn from an automation viewpoint how to leverage flexible measurement technologies to validate processes and enable data-driven decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

