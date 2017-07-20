Advertisement

Advances in Precision Marking and Machining

ARCH will showcase their Beamer Laser Systems M-Series Enclosure that provides everything needed to easily mark a product quick and safely. The ULTRA-DEX Chatter-Free Boring Bar and KEO Cutters Center Drills will also be on display.

July 20, 2017

In Booth 2323, ARCH Global Precision LLC (Livonia, MI) will showcase their Beamer Laser Systems M-Series Enclosure that provides everything needed to easily mark a product quick and safely. The machine houses a programmable 28 in X, 18.5 in Z, 180 deg A and 360 deg R-axis. The Multi-Axis allows for any shape, angle and diameter to be marked with only one setup, meaning there is no need to move parts into different fixtures. While being completely air cooled and running off the standard 110 volts, the Multi-Axis is capable of running up to 100 watts of power. Import all designs, logos, serial numbers or bar codes with the included laser software. The Beamer Laser System is the answer to all of a shop’s marking needs.

Also on display will be the ULTRA-DEX Chatter-Free Boring Bar, a fully tunable boring bar that provides optimal and dynamic stability to significantly increase machining performance. Chatter-Free offers many different head configurations with its two types of connections, Standard (pin) or Serrated. The labeled dial on the bar allows for ease of tuning, and the reduced vibration extends the life of the tool. The bar also features a quick setup flat located on the connection end of the bar. The versatility of the bar allows for deep or shallow bore applications, thus reducing changeover and setup time.

Also on display will be KEO Cutters Center Drills, including spotting and centering drills that prevent misalignment frequently caused by using regular drills for centering. These short drills can be chucked close to the point, ensuring accuracy and true starts. KEO Cutters Single Flute Countersinks are ideal for chamfering, deburring and countersinking. The large positive rake and single flute construction provide a smooth surface finish on a wide variety of materials. The versatility of this tool should increase productivity on all general purpose applications.

ARCH Global Precision LLC, 12955 Inkster Road, Livonia, MI 48150, 734-266-2900, Fax: 586-771-2062, archglobalprecision.com.

