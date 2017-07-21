Advances in Ultrasonic Cleaning of 3D Prototype Parts

The new Matrix 9000 Mark II ultrasonic generator from Omegasonics eliminates 20 percent of the components on the power board with a single power board that eliminates the variant frequencies of two power boards. It runs at a cooler operating temperature and generates less heat for more reliability.

In Booth 1009, Omegasonics (Simi Valley, CA) introduces their new Matrix 9000 Mark II ultrasonic generator for ultrasonic cleaning systems that provides the latest enhancements in electronics. By eliminating 20 percent of the components on the power board, this third-generation generator uses a single power board that eliminates the variant frequencies of two power boards. The lighter Matrix 9000 Mark II offers greater stability and improved safety features. It generates less heat because it runs at a cooler operating temperature to make it even more reliable. It utilizes a universal input power supply of 100 volts to 240 volts while delivering constant wattage and near unity power factor. It has an enhanced heat sync that contributes to temperature reduction, which is great for extending the life of electronics. This unit also has an optional digital display that shows output power from the generator.

Also on display will the 1900BTX cleaning unit that features two cleaning technologies, a water agitation cleaning process and ultrasonic cavitation. Each operates independently to facilitate a more thorough, yet gentle cleaning process. This unit is especially effective for cleaning 3D prototype parts. The 1900BTX is an enhancement to the 1900BT, a 20 gal plug-and-play unit that is a hybrid between traditional bench top cleaners and portable floor models. The addition of the magnetic drive pump system in the new 1900BTX model allows for agitation, similar to a jacuzzi, whereby the turbulence is controlled so parts are not damaged. Inside the tank, the part flows circularly to help dissolve the temporary support structure around the part. The flow and heat are both adjustable because different materials require different pressures and temperatures. The water agitation tank also features a directional spray nozzle that lets the user spray parts directly and precisely.

The ultrasonic cleaning process, in turn, generates cavitation energy inside the bath to create its own internal pressure that dissolves the support structure for the parts. It utilizes a non-hazmat cleaning detergent that speeds up the process of removing delicate support material. “By using both agitation and ultrasonic cleaning methodologies, 1900BTX users get the best of both worlds,” said Joe Gilbert, the vice president of sales at Omegasonics. “3D prototype parts are cleaned more thoroughly and more quickly with less manpower. It’s a win-win, especially for 3D prototype part applications.”

Also on display will be their new CleanMor 706 cleaning detergent that is effective at removing delicate support material from pieces produced by Object 3000 3D printers utilizing 706 material. This non-hazmat detergent speeds up the process of removing delicate support material by a factor of 500 percent. The industrial-friendly cleaning solution was developed to help a hospital remove intricate support material from pediatric hearts and organ molds prior to surgery. Previously, the healthcare facility was utilizing a harsh powder that released dust particles in the air, and considered installing a costly eye wash station to protect employees from injury. “With the development of CleanMor 706, operators simply pour the liquid detergent into their ultrasonic tank and it will quickly dissolve the support material,” noted Gilbert. “It’s truly a game changer and the perfect solution for medical applications and any other industrial application requiring 3D prints involving 706 material. The detergent does not discolor the piece or dry it out.”

Omegasonics, 330 East Easy Street, Suite A, Simi Valley, CA 93065, 888-989-5560, Fax: 805-583-0561, www.omegasonics.com.