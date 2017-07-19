Affordable Wireless Laser Tracker for Large-Scale Measurement

Ideal for shipyards, construction sites and other large industrial applications, the portable OT2 Core wireless laser tracker from Automated Precision weighs only 10.9 kg, making it the ideal measurement tool for many applications with its 50 m operating range.

Automated Precision, Inc. (API; Rockville, MD) has introduced their new OT2 Core wireless laser tracker that utilizes wireless and controller-free laser tracker technology. “This is our response to the voice of users who want to have the high performance of an OT2 laser tracker in a more affordable package without compromising core capabilities,” says Song Chung, the senior vice president of global sales and marketing at API. The OTC Core laser tracker delivers essential laser tracking measurement capability at an affordable price. Its compact size and wireless operation offers high accuracy measurement with the convenience of portability and ease-of-use. Based on the Omnitrac 2 laser tracker unit, the OT2 Core offers many of the same features, including an Autolock sensor that can recapture a lost beam, and it operates using the same high-precision ADM (Absolute Distance Measurement) technology as the Omnitrac 2.

This laser tracker features no external controller because its entire system is integrated, so no cable is needed to connect the tracker to its operating system. All of the data is capable of being transferred via Wi-Fi. The controller can operate up to six hours on a rechargeable battery with an optional AC/DC direct power adapter so that the OT2 Core can take measurements outdoors and in remote areas where there is no easy-access to a power supply. Even with an integrated controller, this laser tracker is lighter than most competing trackers. The total system weight, including controllers, is just 10.9 kg. This portability makes it the ideal measurement tool for many applications in a range of industries with its 50 m operating range. It can be taken into tight spaces where other systems cannot measure due to their size. Its rugged design and stable construction fits perfectly to rough environments in industrial plants.

The OT2 Core can operate in versatile mounting positions: sideways, upside down, underneath or directly on a part. As a smaller, more portable system, it promises to bring the accuracy and reliability of laser metrology to shipyards, construction sites and other new sectors. The system sells at a very competitive price so that smaller shops can take advantage of its benefits.

Automated Precision, Inc., 15000 Johns Hopkins Drive, Rockville, MD 20850, 240-268-0400, megan.cross@apisensor.com, www.apisensor.com.