Amada Miyachi America Expands Applications Laboratory

Their new 85,000 sq ft manufacturing facility is equipped with 11 application-specific labs that support each of their product lines, processing nearly 100 samples per month.

Amada Miyachi America Inc. (Monrovia, CA), a leading manufacturer of resistance welding, laser welding, marking, cutting, and micro machining equipment and systems, has expanded their application laboratories. Their newly enhanced application technical center features 25,000 sq ft of lab space situated in a new 85,000 sq ft manufacturing facility that is equipped with 11 application-specific labs that support each of their product lines, processing nearly 100 samples per month.

With many years of experience implementing equipment successfully into a production environment, their application engineers support front-end development and also help customers select the right equipment for a robust process. This newest laboratory updates include an ultra-fast laser development center, equipped with both femtosecond and picosecond lasers. Ten full-time application experts are available to help customers with a complete range of application development services for welding, marking, cutting, drilling, milling, ablation, scribing and texturing of metals, polymers, glasses, and ceramics. Limited contract manufacturing work is also available.

In addition to flexible technology selection, customers can see equipment options within the technology. Resistance welding choices include AC, CD, HF and Linear DC. Laser processing technology includes Nd:YAG and fiber welders. Additional equipment used in development includes a variety of scan heads, stent cutters, and XY motion platforms. This lab also offers optical and scanning electron microscope (SEM) inspection, a 3D digital microscope, and mini-coordinate measuring machine (CMM) dimensional measurement and verifier services.

www.amadamiyachi.com