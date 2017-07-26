ASME Expands GD&T Certification Program

Their GDTP personnel certification program now aligns with the Y14.5 Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing standard to reinforce exact engineering drawing and documentation interpretation throughout a supply chain.

In an outreach to multinational manufacturers seeking a means to reinforce exact engineering drawing and documentation interpretation throughout their supply chain, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME; New York, NY) has expanded their GDTP personnel certification program to align with their latest 2009 Y14.5 Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing standard.

Available at two levels, this certification program is offered for a fee to engineers, drafters and other professionals wishing to obtain a widely-respected credential for understanding the complexities of Y14.5. Among ASME’s most widely applied technical standards, Y14.5 provides the essential language for mechanical engineering drawings. The standard, used today in global industries ranging from aerospace to construction, provides definitions, symbols, rules, and guidelines pertaining to the numerous geometric characteristics essential for drafting and designing products and systems.

Certification provides a means for distinguishing the qualifications and breadth of knowledge of the mechanical engineer. In the case of Y14.5, a manufacturer or government agency could elect to buy product parts only from suppliers whose design engineers carry GDTP certification. “We are pleased to be able to continue a successful personnel certification program consistent with the components of the latest 2009 Y14.5 Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing standard,” said Charla K. Wise, the president of ASME. “Our certification program is in direct response to employers seeking accuracy, quality, precision, and clear communication up and down the supply chain, allowing these manufacturers to reduce costs and gain customer confidence.”

ASME implements certification programs across diverse businesses in 92 countries.

www.asme.org