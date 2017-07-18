Advertisement

ASTM Upgrades Online Learning Management System

This more robust platform features an expanded search tool, 24/7 access to training content from any device, enhanced reporting capabilities and customized curriculums.

July 18, 2017

ASTM International (West Conshohocken, PA) debuted a new learning management system (LMS) designed to enhance user experience and functionality. Existing customers will begin seeing a seamless transition to this new platform. The migration will be completed by August 31. Since 2012, the number of learners has grown from 500 to over 4,000. Usage increased by over 174 per cent last year alone, prompting the need for a more robust platform. The new LMS features include:

  • An expanded search tool.
  • 24/7 access to ASTM International training content.
  • Accessibility to training modules from any device.
  • Enhanced reporting capabilities.
  • Customized curriculums.

From the new homepage, learners will be able to find new training modules, access completed training, browse catalogs and print certificates. In addition, courses can be downloaded and completed offline. There will be continued updates to the LMS, including the addition of a “video wall,” where learners will have easier access to training videos.

www.astm.org

0 Comments



