Automated Climate Control System for Large Diameter Fans

The AirEffect climate control system from MacroAir measures temperature and humidity at two points, calculates the heat index and identifies the best operating speed and direction for each fan.

MacroAir Technologies Inc. (San Bernardino, CA) introduces AirEffect, a climate control system for large diameter fans. Through automation, this system eliminates the need to constantly monitor and adjust the fans’ speed and direction in response to temperature fluctuations. It identifies and dictates the optimal operating speed and direction for each fan based on the facility’s temperature and humidity. The climate control system works by measuring temperature and humidity at two points, then calculating the heat index and identifying the best operating speed and direction for each fan. The user selects a desired temperature range, and as the indoor temperature rises above the specified range, the fans will automatically run in the forward direction at the best speed to create an appropriate cooling effect. When the indoor temperature drops below the selected temperature range, the fans will automatically run in reverse to redistribute the heated air overhead, effectively eliminating hot and cold spots without generating a discernable breeze.

“This innovative system essentially takes the guesswork out of determining the ideal speed setting for any space and allows users to enjoy the benefits of HVLS fans without the hassle of operation,” said Barry Warner, the president of MacroAir. The system is currently available for all AirVolution-D models (AirVolution-D 780, 550, 370, and AVD3). AirEffect usage is as simple as setting the desired temperature range and enjoying a consistently comfortable environment and energy savings. If the fans are coupled with air conditioning, the cooling effect delivered by the fans will reduce the load on the air conditioner, decreasing utility spend. In the winter, mixing the heated air will eliminate hot and cold spots, leading to savings on heating costs. Automation enables the fans to be fully optimized, maximizes energy efficiency, and provides continuous comfort. The components of the AirEffect system include:

Controller: Through one controller, the system controls up to 30 fans (any combination of model and diameter) and provides the versatility to divide these fans into four zones. With zoning, the user can customize fan operation parameters for specific areas like welding or the office.

Sensors: Two sensors per zone, one at the ceiling and the other at the floor, gather humidity and temperature data. They are independent, external sensors, so the controller can be mounted in a different room than the fans and sensors.

Software: The system software takes the temperature and humidity measurements from the sensors and calculates the heat index to understand what the temperature feels like due to humidity, rather than just the air temperature. Each fan model and diameter with its corresponding airflow production is programed into the software. AirEffect calculates the speed and direction based on the type of fan, the blade size, and the distance between the closest wall or fan, delivering the desired effective temperature.

