Automatic Feed Co. Appoints New Manager

Daniel Helberg has been promoted as a service team manager.

July 6, 2017

Automatic Feed Company (Napoleon, OH), a world-class designer and manufacturer of coil handling and press feeding automation solutions, has announced the promotion of Daniel Helberg, as a service team manager.  In this position, he is responsible for supervising the maintenance and repair of automatic feed coil handling systems for the company’s customer base as well as training future service technicians.

Helberg was originally hired by the company in 1980 and worked in the assembly area for 15 years prior to joining the service coordination team.  Since then, he has developed close working relationships with many of the company’s customers, earning their respect as a knowledgeable and talented service coordinator.

Established in 1949, Automatic Feed provides turnkey capability inclusive of design, mechanical and electrical engineering, fabrication, machining, assembly and inspection as well as 24-hour customer service. It has established relationships with automotive OEMs and Tier suppliers, serving their needs across the globe.

www.automaticfeed.com

