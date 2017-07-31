Advertisement

BTA Drilling Machine Used for Helicopter Manufacturing

Ideal for manufacturing drive shafts for helicopter tail rotors, the DeHoff BTA/STS 2084 from Kays Engineering drills on-center holes in a single pass in solid high-strength alloy steel using the BTA/STS process.

July 31, 2017

In Booth 1939, the DeHoff BTA/STS 2084 from Kays Engineering, Inc. (Marshall, MO) is designed for drilling on-center holes using the BTA/STS process and is being utilized to manufacture drive shafts for helicopter tail rotors. The shaft begins as a solid piece of high-strength alloy steel and a center hole is drilled in a single pass using the BTA machine. This process results in a significant weight reduction for the finished drive shaft. The BTA/STS 2084 has a 2 in (50.8 mm) diameter drilling capacity and an 84 in (2,134 mm) drilling depth. It has a single spindle with a 20 hp spindle motor, and a four-speed gearbox delivers twice the torque of a standard DeHoff model. The machine can also be offered with slide travels of 36 in (914 mm), 60 in (1,524 mm), or 120 inches (3,048 mm).

All DeHoff machines are made in the U.S. and feature a cast iron drill head base with hardened and ground steel box ways, plus hand-scraped and fitted saddle, gibs, and straps (versus linear guide ways and milled surfaces). This results in superior vibration damping, extended tool life, and improved surface finish.

Also on display will be the Eldorado KM75-48, a 3-axis gundrilling machine used to manufacture products like transmission shafts, manifolds, and mold matrices. The machine includes updated Beckhoff controls with G-Code programming that provides enhanced flexibility. Complex gundrilling operations can be performed with a single fixturing setup. The KM75-48 features a “knee” fixture table to provide 3-axis CNC gundrilling capability. Drill capacity is 0.078 in to 0.75 in (1.98 mm to 19.1 mm). Drill slide travel in the Z-axis is 48 in (1,219 mm), with table travel of 24 in (610 mm) in the X-axis and 12 in (305 mm) in the Y-axis. All Eldorado machines are made in the U.S. and feature hardened and ground box ways and hand-scraped mating components (versus linear guide ways and milled surfaces). This results in superior vibration damping, extended tool life, and improved surface finish.

Kays Engineering, Inc., 900 Industrial Drive, Marshall, MO 65340, 660-886-9929, matt.kays@kays-dehoff.com, www.kays-dehoff.com/eldorado/m30, www.kays-dehoff.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
August 1 - 3, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking
August 6 - 9, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
ATI Technology Fair
August 10, 2017
ATI Industrial Automation – Orion Township, MI
DMG MORI Cincinnati Technology Center Grand Opening
August 15 - 17, 2017
DMG MORI Technology Center – West Chester, OH
Global Automotive Lightweight Materials: Detroit 2017
August 22 - 24, 2017
COBO Center – Detriot, MI
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement

Subscribe to our e-Newsletters!

Get metal manufacturing industry news delivered straight to your inbox!