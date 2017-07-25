Advertisement

CalRAM Executive Receives Award for Additive Manufacturing

Shane Collins received the Robert J. Painter Award from the ASTM International.

July 25, 2017

Shane Collins, the director of additive manufacturing programs with CalRAM, Inc. (Camarillo, CA), has received the Robert J. Painter Award from the ASTM International (W. Conshohocken, PA) committee on additive manufacturing technologies. The committee recognized Collins for his exceptional service in advancing the cause of voluntary standardization for additive manufacturing technologies, and for leadership in developing timely and relevant standards to serve an evolving industry. An ASTM International member since 2009, he holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Purdue University.

Collins has previously served as a product manager with 3D Systems, sales manager with EOS of North America, managing director with Directed Manufacturing, and director of program management with Oxford Performance Materials, among others. In addition to ASTM International, Collins is a guest editor of the Additive Manufacturing Journal.

www.astm.org

