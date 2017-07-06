Camfil Names Group EVP

He is now the group executive vice president in charge of the APC global business unit.

Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC; Jonesboro, AR), a leading global manufacturer of air filtration, dust, mist and fume collection equipment, has appointed Alain Bérard to the position of the group executive vice president in charge of the Air Pollution Control (APC) global business unit. In his new role, he is responsible for developing and supporting the growth of the unit around the world.

Bérard has served with the company for 21 years in various top managerial positions. As the group vice president of sales and marketing for ten years, he grew their sales by 100 percent and achieved significant profitability for the company. For the last four years, he was in charge of the global product portfolio, research and development, and communication.

“As the leader of the APC Group, I want to drive and support its global growth in a sustainable and profitable way, with a focus on our customers and prospects, our sales partners and our staff,” Bérard said. “Together, we will make it the first choice in our selected markets.”

Graeme Bell, the vice president of Camfil APC Americas, added, “Alain has been a long-time supporter of the unit, and we look forward to his leadership in growing the business in line with our global strategic initiatives.”

Prior to joining the company, Bérard managed and co-owned an enterprise specializing in motors, pumps and fans. He holds a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA.

www.camfilapc.com