Carbide Tipped Band Saw Blades for General Purpose Cutting

VERSA PRO carbide tipped blades from LENOX use a proprietary carbide tip and HONEX technology that pre-hones the cutting edge to minimize chipping and help eliminate the break-in process for long blade life across a variety of metals and cutting applications.

July 31, 2017

In Booth 2509, VERSA PRO™ carbide tipped blades from LENOX® (East Longmeadow, MA) leverage a proprietary carbide tip and HONEX™ technology in order to deliver long blade life across a variety of metals and cutting applications. These carbide tipped blades are for shops who want to increase productivity while cutting a variety of materials on a wide range of saws. The key features of VERSA PRO blades include:

  • HONEX technology is a process that pre-hones the cutting edge in order to minimize chipping and help eliminate the break-in process.
  • Designed for versatility for cutting a wide range of metals, from carbon steels, alloys, tool steel, stainless and more. A VERSA PRO carbide blade can handle a variety of requirements, allowing users the versatility needed to keep cutting without stopping for frequent blade changes.
  • Multi-chip tooth design balances chip load and reduces cutting forces.
  • A moderately aggressive rake angle for easy penetration and balanced wear.
  • Precision ground carbide tips have clean, sharp edges that deliver smooth parts and quiet cutting.

The VERSA PRO blade is available at industrial distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada in a wide range of blade widths to fit the majority of carbide friendly band saws.

LENOX, 301 Chestnut Street, East Longmeadow, MA 01028-2742, 413-526-5572, www.lenoxtools.com.

