Carbide Tipped Band Saw Blades for General Purpose Cutting

VERSA PRO carbide tipped blades from LENOX use a proprietary carbide tip and HONEX technology that pre-hones the cutting edge to minimize chipping and help eliminate the break-in process for long blade life across a variety of metals and cutting applications.

In Booth 2509, VERSA PRO™ carbide tipped blades from LENOX® (East Longmeadow, MA) leverage a proprietary carbide tip and HONEX™ technology in order to deliver long blade life across a variety of metals and cutting applications. These carbide tipped blades are for shops who want to increase productivity while cutting a variety of materials on a wide range of saws. The key features of VERSA PRO blades include:

HONEX technology is a process that pre-hones the cutting edge in order to minimize chipping and help eliminate the break-in process.

Designed for versatility for cutting a wide range of metals, from carbon steels, alloys, tool steel, stainless and more. A VERSA PRO carbide blade can handle a variety of requirements, allowing users the versatility needed to keep cutting without stopping for frequent blade changes.

Multi-chip tooth design balances chip load and reduces cutting forces.

A moderately aggressive rake angle for easy penetration and balanced wear.

Precision ground carbide tips have clean, sharp edges that deliver smooth parts and quiet cutting.

The VERSA PRO blade is available at industrial distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada in a wide range of blade widths to fit the majority of carbide friendly band saws.

LENOX, 301 Chestnut Street, East Longmeadow, MA 01028-2742, 413-526-5572, www.lenoxtools.com.