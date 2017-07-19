Advertisement

CNC Measurement of Large-Scale, Heavy, Cylindrical Parts

The RA-6000CNC from Mitutoyo is a custom-built CNC roundness/cylindricity measuring system with best-in-class accuracy that is ideal for measuring large-size, heavy, cylindrical workpieces generally associated with automotive, energy, marine and aviation industries.

July 19, 2017

Mitutoyo America Corporation (Aurora, IL) offers their RA-6000CNC, a custom-built CNC roundness/cylindricity measuring system with best-in-class accuracy that is designed to measure large-size, heavy, cylindrical workpieces generally associated with automotive, energy, marine and aviation industries. The main features of the RA-6000CNC include:

  • Designed for large size, heavy workpieces requiring roundness/cylindricity evaluations.
  • Highest rotational accuracy (0.05+6H/10000) µm among large-size roundness measuring systems.
  • Maximum table loading capacity of 772 lb (350 kg).
  • Maximum probing diameter of 34.6 in (880 mm).
  • Maximum probing height of 41.3 in (1,050 mm).
  • Measuring range, such as diameter and height, is customizable depending on customer requirements.

Mitutoyo America Corporation, 965 Corporate Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60502, 888-648-8869, Fax: 630-978-5394, www.mitutoyo.com.

