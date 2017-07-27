Compact, Fast and Accurate Base Holder Reduces Setup and Tool Change Times

The Compacto base holder system from EXSYS Tool significantly reduces setup and tool change times for most CNC turning centers and offers improved torque transmission and rigidity for increased tool accuracy. It is available in C3 C4 C5 and C6 sizes and suitable for all standard PSC (Capto) adapters.

In Booth 935, EXSYS Tool, Inc. (San Antonio, FL) will feature their Compacto base holder system that significantly reduces setup and tool change times for most CNC turning centers. The Compacto is available in C3, C4, C5 and C6 sizes and suitable for all standard PSC (Capto) adapters. It features the industry’s shortest PSC interface. When compared to traditional base holders, its connection interface offers more available space and clearance, even for larger workpieces. It also offers improved torque transmission and rigidity for increased tool accuracy. The polygon shape connection further adds to its high precision and quick-change; while on-line or off-line.

A special built-in release mechanism on the outer diameter of the spindle provides optimal operator accessibility. Operators can lock and unlock the adapters with a small torque key for fast, virtually effortless tool changes. The automatic ejection of the adapters further increases the speed and efficiency of tool exchanges. Since the operator is working solely in the face of the tool holder, there will be absolutely no obstructions during a change-over or set-up, saving time and money. The Compacto is available for all older model machines and current model machines.

EXSYS Tool, Inc., 11654 Corporate Lake Boulevard, San Antonio, FL 33576, 800-397-9748, www.exsys-tool.com.